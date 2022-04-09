OFFERS
Obituary Notice: Consuelo “Connie” Reyes

Originally Published: April 9, 2022 8:44 p.m.

Consuelo “Connie” Reyes, born April 18, 1943, in Jerome, Arizona, passed away March 30, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

