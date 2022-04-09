Obituary: Marjorie F. Chandler
Marjorie F. Chandler, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 29, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona.
Marjorie was born Aug. 7, 1931, in Los Angeles, California to Albert and Violet Caldwell. She attended Arcata High School and then Humboldt College. She moved to Arizona 26-plus years ago.
Marjorie was the Director of a shipping supply company and managed commercial properties. Some of her hobbies were sewing, knitting, and reading.
She is survived by her loving husband Richard Chandler, her daughter Terry Chandler, her son Greg Chandler, and her daughter Debra (Jimmy) Donna. She is also survived by her twin granddaughters Amanda and Angela.
A service will be held in Marjorie’s honor at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Information provided by the funeral home.
