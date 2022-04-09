Adoption Spotlight: Azael
Originally Published: April 9, 2022 8:14 p.m.
Azael is an active, fun-loving boy who loves to travel and be outdoors. When he grows up, he wants to be a superhero and save humanity from zombies. If that doesn’t pan out, Azael dreams of being an inventor and creating things. Get to know Azael and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Photo: Fatal motorcycle wreck Friday night in Dewey-Humboldt backs up traffic on Highway 69 for hours
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 4, 2022
- Pine man plows into stopped traffic at Montezuma-Merritt intersection in Prescott, seriously injuring 2
- ADOT outlines work for forthcoming I-17 widening from Anthem Way to Sunset Point
- YCSO investigating fatal rollover accident at Williamson Valley Road, Merrill Drive intersection
- Man crashes vehicle into building on Gurley Street, faces multiple felony charges
- PUSD veteran couple to retire, leaving legacy of high expectations, quality music, servant leadership
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 7, 2022
- Chino Valley man, 62, dies in motorcycle crash on 69
- 1 arrested after active shooter reported on college campus in Kingman
- Photo: Fatal motorcycle wreck Friday night in Dewey-Humboldt backs up traffic on Highway 69 for hours
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 12, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 17, 2022
- Pine man plows into stopped traffic at Montezuma-Merritt intersection in Prescott, seriously injuring 2
- Prescott Valley man arrested Friday for 30 counts of unlawful imprisonment
- Is it a big raccoon? No, white-nosed coati spotted by Prescott Valley homeowner March 25
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 4, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 22, 2022
- YCSO, DPS arrest Prescott man after he robs bank, steals vehicle, flees on Highway 169 March 25
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: