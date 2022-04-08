OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Security updates to browsers coming for Courier, PNI websites Wind energy company kills 150 eagles in US, pleads guilty Kelly, Sinema join Senate in historic vote confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson Tuition increases OK'd for Arizona's 3 public universities Blaze guts abandoned home west of Granite Creek Park, but no injuries, Prescott Fire reports Ranch at Prescott pavement and drainage improvements set to begin April 11 Submarine Force presents ‘boats ceremony’ in recognition of 122nd birthday Chip seal work set to begin April 11 on various roads in Yavapai County Republican lawmaker pushing to prioritize Arizona debt in new budget Ukrainian diplomat seeks aid, weapons in speech to Arizona lawmakers

Subscribe Now
Saturday, April 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Security updates to browsers coming for Courier, PNI websites

Prescott News Network.

Prescott News Network.

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 8, 2022 9:21 p.m.

The Daily Courier and its associated websites are undergoing an upgrade that will affect people using older browsers, such as Safari and Internet Explorer.

Have you ever experienced problems with your web browser, accessing internet sites? That is because Safari (versions below 13) and all versions of Internet Explorer do not include up-to-date security protections.

In recent years, for example, many companies and governmental entities with websites have experienced “ransomware” attacks. And on June 1, 2022, Prescott Newspapers, Inc. – through dCourier.com – will be doing a necessary security update that will effect subscribers who use the following these older web browsers.

This update will prevent modern security attacks that can compromise usernames and passwords.

Unfortunately, the browsers mentioned above do not have support for this modern security update and after the update, they will no longer be able to login to dCourier.com.

Understand what’s going to happen:

• Until June 1, 2022, if you are using these older web browsers you will be able to login and view content as you have been;

• After June 1, 2022, if you are using one of the web browsers, you will not be able to login and read content.

How to check if your browser will be affected:

• Safari: Visit https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204416 to view Apple’s instructions on checking and updating your version of Safari. You will need use or update to a Safari version of 13 or above.

• Internet Explorer: Microsoft is ending support for Internet Explorer June 15, 2022. If you currently use Internet Explorer, you can update to Microsoft’s new web browser, Microsoft Edge by visiting https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-edge/make-the-switch-from-internet-explorer-to-microsoft-edge-a6f7173e-e84a-36a3-9728-3df20ade9b3c.

You can also switch to other popular web browsers, Google Chrome at google.com/chrome/downloads/ or Firefox at https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/new/.

“As with any technology, updates and upgrades are necessary,” said Editor Tim Wiederaenders. “We apologize for the inconvenience; however, these updates are needed to keep our sites, your computer and your personal passwords and information safer.”

QUESTIONS?

Please call 928-583-6211. If we are on a call with another subscriber, please leave your name and phone number with a brief message. We will return all phone calls.

For more information and updates on this, visit dcourier.com/security-update/.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries