Obituary: Robert and Mary Lou Allen

Mary was born Nov. 6, 1935 in Phoenix, Arizona, to Gus and Ludi Garbarino. She passed away on March 7, 2022 in Missoula Montana. Robert (Bob) was born May 29, 1934 in Cherry Creek, Arizona, to Hugh and Agnes May Allen. He passed away on March 23, 2022 in St Regis, Montana. Bob and Mary met in high school in Camp Verde, Arizona. They were married in Flagstaff, Arizona, in 1952. Bob and Mary raised and are survived by their four children, Linda and husband Frank Trujillo of Algodones, New Mexico, Bob Allen of Conner, Montana, Scott and wife Sandy Allen of St. Regis, Montana and Hugh and wife Jackie Allen of Winter Park, Florida. They have eight wonderful grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Bob and Mary celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary a few weeks before their passing. Bob and Mary will be forever loved and greatly missed by their family and friends and everyone else that was lucky enough to have known them. Information provided by the family.