Obituary Notice: Marjorie May Foster

Chip seal work set to begin April 11 on various roads in Yavapai County

Ranch at Prescott pavement and drainage improvements set to begin April 11

Republican lawmaker pushing to prioritize Arizona debt in new budget

Ukrainian diplomat seeks aid, weapons in speech to Arizona lawmakers

United Way of Yavapai County seeks new executive director for hire no later than early May

Yavapai County contributes $51,600 to Prescott Center for the Future

Prescott Valley Police warns residents about home-rental scams and how to avoid them

Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Organization of Woman Educators hosting convention in Prescott April 8-10

Submarine Force presents ‘boats ceremony’ in recognition of 122nd birthday

Classic+ Players present concert Saturday