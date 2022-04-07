Obituary: Jason Ohler

Jason Ohler Ph.D.: teacher, author, speaker, digital citizen, husband, grandfather Dec. 21, 1952 to March 29, 2022 Jason Ohler died peacefully, with his wife Terri by his side, on March 29, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. He was 69. Jason grew up in East Aurora, New York, with his late parents, Richard and Susan Ohler and brothers, Mike and Rick. He went on from there to earn a B.A. from the University of Toronto, a master’s degree in computer science at the University of Alaska Southeast and also earned one of the first-ever Ph.D.s in Distance Education from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia. Dr. Ohler was a respected teacher whose reach went well beyond the campus. He established himself as an international authority on distance education, educational technology, digital storytelling, digital citizenship and digital literacy. Dr. Ohler was an entertaining speaker with engagements in the Americas and worldwide. He regularly led workshops that helped teachers integrate technology and digital storytelling into their classrooms. He published seven books, wrote countless magazine and academic journal articles, published a blog and a newsletter and composed several pieces of symphonic and popular music. Jason touched the hearts of everyone that knew him and that touch will last a lifetime. He is survived by his wife, Terri; stepchildren Bethany (Dominic) Stringer, Torrey (Jess) Stringer, Micah (Jessi) Stringer, Amanda (Dan) Underwood-Knowles; grandchildren Eaben, Shea, Deklan, Sullivan, Hazel, Blue, Robert, Jordan, Elijah and Layla; brothers Rick (Kateri Ewing), Michael (Megan); nephews Brinton and Gabe; nieces Mariah and Addie; 13 cousins, innumerable Ohler family relatives and friends across the globe. Services will be held in Juneau, Alaska, in June and in New London, New Hampshire in July. Information provided by the family.