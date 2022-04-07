Adoption Spotlight: Alex
Originally Published: April 7, 2022 8:21 p.m.
Alex enjoys all things crafts and sports, regularly drawing or playing basketball outside. His favorite movie is Remember the Titans. Alex loves collecting football cards and dreams of being an NFL player when he grows up. Get to know Alex and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
