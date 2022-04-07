Adoption Spotlight: Ahdrina
Originally Published: April 7, 2022 8:32 p.m.
Ahdrina is very compassionate and bonds easily with people — and loves to make people happy when they feel sad. Her favorite TV show is Dora the Explorer because she shares her same sense of adventure. Ahdrina aspires to go to college one day and become an FBI agent. Get to know Ahdrina and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
