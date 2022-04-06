OFFERS
Obituary Notice: Michael B. Olszewsk

Originally Published: April 6, 2022 10:12 p.m.

Michael B. Olszewski, born Aug. 25, 1957, in Germany, passed away March 25, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

