Obituary Notice: David Curt Pence
Originally Published: April 6, 2022 10:16 p.m.
David Curt Pence, age 73, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on April 2, 2022 in Prescott Valley. Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley is in charge of the arrangements.
