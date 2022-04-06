Obituary: Gwendolyn Marie Landreth

Gwendolyn Marie Landreth, 91, was born Oct. 8, 1930, in LaGrande, Oregon, to Clarence K. and Elsie A. (Hubler) Mumford. She died on March 7, 2022, at Mountain View Manor in Prescott, Arizona. Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Landreth, and her son, Mark Matlock. Survivors are her brother Gerald Mumford (Carol) of Prescott, Arizona, and daughters Christina Titsworth of Hillsboro, Oregon, and Vicki (Paul) Lott of Ardmore, Oklahoma, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Gwen was a jeweler for much of her life. Bueler’s Advanced Cremation Care handled arrangements. Information provided by the family.