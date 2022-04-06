Church News: April 7, 2022

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of April 6, 2022:

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship – Join us Sundays at 8:30 or 10:30 a.m. at 148 S. Marina, downtown Prescott. Services also available online. This week, Pastor Matt teaches his latest message from our series on Acts. Coffee and donuts available before both services; Sunday school classes meet. SolidRockPrescott.org.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, PV – Sunday worship services, 9 and 11 a.m. Live streaming and masking is optional. All are welcome. Free takeout meal April 8. Soup Supper on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. during Lent. Lenten Service Wednesday evenings, 6:30.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley – Celebrate Holy Week beginning with Palm Sunday Hosannas! The Promised Savior Comes. Worship at 10 a.m.; 4 p.m. Holy Thursday; 4 p.m. Good Friday; 8:30 a.m. Easter Breakfast. Reservations: 928-636-9533. Worship follows at 10 a.m.; 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Women’s Bible Study: “Spiritual Fullness.” savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. 928-445-1850, unityprescott.org – Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. Masks optional. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message: “The Road of Possibilities,” Sunday, April 10. Musical guest: Kirsten Plambeck. Join us on Easter Sunday, April 17, at 10 a.m. at Prescott Valley’s Theater on the Green.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. 928-445-4536 – “Cantata” Worship Service: Come join our choir’s adapted presentation of Joseph M. Martin’s “Canticle of the Cross” on Palm Sunday, April 10, at 10 a.m. Strings, flute and percussion help make this Holy Week Music Service a moving journey through lament to hope.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s Lenten/Holy Week services online, www.slecp.org, or call 928-778-4499. Mugs and Fellowship April 13. Sunday School for all ages, except for Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday. 10 a.m. Sunday services live-streamed via Facebook. Food Pantry needs donations Thursdays, 2 to 4 pm. Friday pickup, 9 a.m. to noon. Everyone welcome.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church – All are welcome! April 10 Palm Sunday 10 a.m., Pastor Bob’s message “The Final Week.” Holy Week services April 14 Holy Thursday, 6 p.m.; April 15 Good Friday, noon; April 17 Easter Sunrise, 6:30 a.m.; and Easter, 10 am. Live stream Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org.

Prescott Community Church, www.pccaz.org, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott – Livestreaming available. Please worship our risen Lord with us this Holy Week: Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with fellowship starting at 10, and April 14: Maundy Thursday, 5 p.m. We are the friends you haven’t met… yet.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us Friday, April 8, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Torah Study 10 a.m. Saturday. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, please call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott, 928-778-1950 – “Passion/Palm Saturday,” April 9, 5 p.m., Worship with “Parade of Palms” - 7:30 p.m. “Requiem Concert.” “Passion/Palm Sunday,” April 10, 9 a.m., Worship with “Parade of Palms,” 10:30 a.m. “Requiem Concert.” “Maundy Thursday,” April 14, 7 p.m. worship. “Good Friday” April 15, noon worship.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) – Join us for our Palm Sunday service, 9:30 a.m. Maundy Thursday, April 14, 5 p.m. Good Friday, April 15, 5 p.m. Easter Sunday Service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday bible studies, 11 a.m.; adult bible study, Tuesdays at 10 a.m. “He is Risen, He is Risen indeed.”

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 10, in our building and online. Patrick Grady, chair of the Yavapai Climate Change Coalition: “Wellspring for Hope and Action.” The climate crisis is real and daunting. How do we move forward with hope? Follow us: www.prescottuu.org.

Alliance Bible Church, a church family where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday Pastor John’s message will be “The Passionate Love of Jesus.” Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Easter Theme: “Love Never Fails!” 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549 Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Experience the Ancient Faith in a Modern World! Services: Sundays, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m.; Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. Come grow with us and learn about the Orthodox Anglican traditions. Potluck after services every 3rd Sunday. We welcome you to our community!

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. Come join us for worship Sunday mornings at 10. Check out our children’s wing, with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays, 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays, 6 a.m.; and every other Tuesday, 6 p.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org – Passover is nigh! Shabbat HaGadol, Parashat Metzora, April 9! Discusses Pesach preparations. Kabbalat Shabbat Friday’s zoom, free 5782 calendars, and free cotton masks available! Arrange consultations or discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety for all first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

Starting Point Church — If you’ve given up on church but not God, then join us and make a fresh start. Everyone’s welcome, nobody’s perfect, and anything’s possible. We’re everyday people passionately pursuing a relationship with Jesus. Join us Saturday at 5 p.m. or Sunday at 10:10 a.m. www.mysp.church.

Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. A fun kids church is once a month. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

Prescott Aglow, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Theatre: Our speaker is Valerie Jackson, director of U.S. National Prayer Council, which is the U.S. States Arm of Worldwide Prayer, overseeing 50 States and U.S. territories. Valerie has served in various positions in Aglow for over 30 years.

St. Germaine Catholic Church (Prescott Valley) – Holy Week schedule: Holy Thursday Mass, April 14 at 7 p.m. Good Friday, April 15: Stations of Cross at noon (Spanish) and 3 p.m. (English); service at 7. Easter Vigil Mass, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. Easter Sunday Masses, April 17 (8, 10 and noon [Spanish]).

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com – Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, PV: Worship Sundays 10 a.m. Join us for our Palm Sunday service as we begin Holy Week and for Good Friday service 5 p.m. April 15 and Easter 10 a.m. April 17. Food Pantry open Mondays, 9 to 11.

First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley – On Sunday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Terrell Eldreth’s series, “Getting Ready For Easter,” continues with “How to Get There.” Located at 2820 N. Pleasant View, we welcome you! Kid City is open for Preschool Worship and Kidz4Christ. Online Church: www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Mountain Reformed Church’s Sanctuary Choir and Chamber Orchestra presents In My Place, a Cantata for Lent, Sunday, April 10, with two services at 9 and 11 a.m. Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Please note the change in service times! Come and worship with us! www.mountainreformed.org.

Heights Church is back with its annual Easter celebration at Watson Lake. Join us on April 17, at 10 a.m. for a time of encouragement, free food, free park access, fun activities for the whole family, and more! We hope you gather with us as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus!

Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.com. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information call 623-204-2186 or visit the website above.

Free Indeed Fellowship – John 8:36 “Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.” For women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support and experience Christ’s forgiveness. We’ll meet Saturday, April 9, at 10 at The Porch. For details, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott – We are continuing to follow CDC guidelines. Mask wearing is now optional at our 10:30 a.m. worship service each Sunday. All are welcome. 928-445-4555. fccprescott@gmail.com or visit fccprescott.org. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ.

Mystical Spiritualist Church – Spiritualism for the 21st Century! We meet the first and third Sundays at 10 a.m. at Collective Alchemies, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Please enter through the backdoor. For more info, call Pastor John-Aaron at 928-274-5245.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church – Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.