Obituary: Helen May Hoffman

Helen May Hoffman

Helen May Hoffman

Originally Published: April 5, 2022 9:37 a.m.

Helen May Hoffman passed away peacefully on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the age of 90. She was born in Alliance, Ohio, to Earl Jared and Anna Irene (May) Taylor. Helen grew up in Sebring, Ohio, and married Donald Hoffman in 1954. After two of their children were born, they relocated to Phoenix in 1958.

Helen was a homemaker and raised three children in Phoenix. She and Don enjoyed going to COPMEA dances, playing cards, camping, and traveling throughout the United States. Upon retirement in 1990, they moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona. Helen loved going to garage sales and thrift stores where quite often she found many of her treasured collectibles.

Helen is survived by her children, David (Coral), Donna (Daniel), Dennis (Deborah); six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Helen is preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald; parents, Earl and Anna; brothers, William, Earl and Paul; and her sister, Marie Gooding.

Helen will be deeply missed. The family is grateful for the care she received from White Dove Assisted Living and Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

