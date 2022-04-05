Obituary: Dora Rea (Dot) Lemons

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Arizona high court revives AG’s suit against ASU hotel plan YCSO apprehends Texas man for alleged felony assault, fleeing from officers in Chino Valley Prescott Police issues 63 violations during traffic detail on Iron Springs, Williamson Valley roads Credit crunch: Complaints about credit reports jumped in 2021, feds say Negligent discharge of firearm results in death of Chino Valley man Willow Lake levels rise dramatically with help from neighboring Watson Lake Heritage Park Zoo to host Easter Eggstravaganza April 17 Dick Kelsey, beloved AP broadcast editor, dies at age 76 Arizona in Brief: Ex-Navajo VP hopeful announces he'll seek presidential post Extradition bid certified for man accused in Iraq killings

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, April 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Dora Rea (Dot) Lemons

Dora Rea (Dot) Lemons. (Courtesy)

Dora Rea (Dot) Lemons. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 5, 2022 9:24 p.m.

Dora Rea (Dot) Lemons, 88, died March 24, 2022, while a resident of the Arizona Pioneer Home. Dot was born Oct. 1933 at the Stork’s Nest in Tucson, to Jack and Annice Lemons.

She was preceded in death by son Rhett Pyeatt, parents Jack and Annice, ex-husband Ron Pyeatt, niece Loree and son-in-law Ed Lansa. She is survived by her sister Jo Christensen, children Joel Pyeatt (Tammy), Amy Lansa (Ed). Grandchildren: Tandi Hoffman, Joleen Hill, Summer and Micah Lansa, Burton and Clinton Copeland. Great-grandchildren: Audrey, Logan, Lula, Taren and Jonathan. Nephews John and Mark Christensen. Dot was a talented artist working in oil, charcoal, chalk and watercolor. She sold her work and was commissioned to paint specific subjects. This was stressful for everyone else, because she procrastinated to the 11th hour. Dot took art classes and was often found at her adobe house drinking wine while sketching a still life for class. Dot attended and graduated from Patagonia High School where her dad worked at the Trench mine and where she met Ron Pyeatt. They married in 1954, divorced in 1976 but remained good friends. Over the years Dot worked Civil Service at Ft. Huachuca and later at Pima Community College, and University of Arizona. Our Mom could be difficult and ornery. She was a character who loved her family unconditionally. She will be missed but we have multitudes of great memories and stories. Mom lived at the Pioneer Home from 2013 until she passed. The staff took excellent care of her, and many visited in her last days to hold her hand, stroke her hair, kiss her forehead, and tell her they loved her. We are grateful for the love and care she received. A graveside service will be held at the Arizona Pioneer Home Cemetery on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m., at Pine Lakes Community Center, 3707 W Pine Lakes Dr., Prescott. Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries