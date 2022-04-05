Obituary: Dora Rea (Dot) Lemons

Dora Rea (Dot) Lemons, 88, died March 24, 2022, while a resident of the Arizona Pioneer Home. Dot was born Oct. 1933 at the Stork’s Nest in Tucson, to Jack and Annice Lemons.

She was preceded in death by son Rhett Pyeatt, parents Jack and Annice, ex-husband Ron Pyeatt, niece Loree and son-in-law Ed Lansa. She is survived by her sister Jo Christensen, children Joel Pyeatt (Tammy), Amy Lansa (Ed). Grandchildren: Tandi Hoffman, Joleen Hill, Summer and Micah Lansa, Burton and Clinton Copeland. Great-grandchildren: Audrey, Logan, Lula, Taren and Jonathan. Nephews John and Mark Christensen. Dot was a talented artist working in oil, charcoal, chalk and watercolor. She sold her work and was commissioned to paint specific subjects. This was stressful for everyone else, because she procrastinated to the 11th hour. Dot took art classes and was often found at her adobe house drinking wine while sketching a still life for class. Dot attended and graduated from Patagonia High School where her dad worked at the Trench mine and where she met Ron Pyeatt. They married in 1954, divorced in 1976 but remained good friends. Over the years Dot worked Civil Service at Ft. Huachuca and later at Pima Community College, and University of Arizona. Our Mom could be difficult and ornery. She was a character who loved her family unconditionally. She will be missed but we have multitudes of great memories and stories. Mom lived at the Pioneer Home from 2013 until she passed. The staff took excellent care of her, and many visited in her last days to hold her hand, stroke her hair, kiss her forehead, and tell her they loved her. We are grateful for the love and care she received. A graveside service will be held at the Arizona Pioneer Home Cemetery on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m., at Pine Lakes Community Center, 3707 W Pine Lakes Dr., Prescott. Information provided by the family.