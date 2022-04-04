For Your Safety: Dark secrets of social engineering

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Chino Valley man, 62, dies in motorcycle crash on 69 Prescott school board meets Tuesday to consider new 5-12 ELA curriculum Board of Supervisors expected to OK chip sealing 6 county roads in, around Cottonwood Award-winning Chino Valley hunter educates on love of wildlife, focus on conservation Chino Valley Repertory staging new production, ‘Letters of Love and Hope’ Firewise Tip of the Week: READY, SET, GO! Highlands Center’s Native Plant Sale begins online April 5 Briefly: StoneRidge center to host Prescott Valley Police’s Coffee with a Cop on April 7 Federal lawsuit seeks to block end to sweeping asylum limits Arizona in Brief: Yuma base transitions last of its 4 Marine Attack squadrons

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, April 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

For Your Safety: Dark secrets of social engineering

Social engineering is “psychologically manipulating people into doing things that they would normally not imagine, or consider, doing.” For example, scams by people trying to get you to send them money. (Courier stock image)

Social engineering is “psychologically manipulating people into doing things that they would normally not imagine, or consider, doing.” For example, scams by people trying to get you to send them money. (Courier stock image)

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: April 4, 2022 7:46 p.m.

The illegal trafficking of human beings is one of the top three crimes around the world, and one of the ugliest. “Social engineering” plays a major role in these abductions.

Social engineering can be defined as “psychologically manipulating people into doing things that they would normally not imagine, or consider, doing.” Many current forms of it are called “scams.”

A common example is as follows: In any country, worldwide, a young teenaged girl is having emotional problems, real or imagined. Suddenly an older boy comes upon the scene who starts to sympathize with her in a loving way and buys her ice cream and takes her to the movies. Her feelings grow for him. This soon escalates into a physical relationship with additional males eventually entering the picture for sex. Then the blackmail aspect starts and/or the young lady is kidnapped to enter a life of prostitution, here or abroad.

Something that started out innocently has turned sinister. She has been “socially engineered” into a life of sex, drugs, beatings and, frequently, death. This happens everywhere ... everywhere!

Social engineering does not always reside on the dark side though. We all see TV ads asking for donations or financial assistance for numerous causes. These are not all bad but do qualify as social engineering! Sadly, a lot of this that we encounter is less than good.

Online scams have become a daily addition to most email accounts. Two examples are 1.) the friend stranded in Europe who needs money to get home, and 2.) extortion attempts that threaten your life unless you send money. Add these, and many more, to the numerous phone scams and we find more than we can even count.

Social engineering is not a new concept, however. The Trojan Horse is a fine example from hundreds of years ago. Being offered a fine “must have” traditional meal in a foreign restaurant (that is not on the menu) can generate an unsuspectedly enormous bill when finished. The children who rush up to wash your vehicle’s windows, not asking for money, are another form of this. You will almost always give them something for their efforts, right?

Understanding some of the biases that we all normally have will help you to detect, avoid, and deal with many types of social engineering. Please see my next column.

Remember, awareness and preparedness, not paranoia in life!

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with Intelligence and Police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries