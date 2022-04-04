For Your Safety: Dark secrets of social engineering

The illegal trafficking of human beings is one of the top three crimes around the world, and one of the ugliest. “Social engineering” plays a major role in these abductions.

Social engineering can be defined as “psychologically manipulating people into doing things that they would normally not imagine, or consider, doing.” Many current forms of it are called “scams.”



A common example is as follows: In any country, worldwide, a young teenaged girl is having emotional problems, real or imagined. Suddenly an older boy comes upon the scene who starts to sympathize with her in a loving way and buys her ice cream and takes her to the movies. Her feelings grow for him. This soon escalates into a physical relationship with additional males eventually entering the picture for sex. Then the blackmail aspect starts and/or the young lady is kidnapped to enter a life of prostitution, here or abroad.

Something that started out innocently has turned sinister. She has been “socially engineered” into a life of sex, drugs, beatings and, frequently, death. This happens everywhere ... everywhere!

Social engineering does not always reside on the dark side though. We all see TV ads asking for donations or financial assistance for numerous causes. These are not all bad but do qualify as social engineering! Sadly, a lot of this that we encounter is less than good.

Online scams have become a daily addition to most email accounts. Two examples are 1.) the friend stranded in Europe who needs money to get home, and 2.) extortion attempts that threaten your life unless you send money. Add these, and many more, to the numerous phone scams and we find more than we can even count.

Social engineering is not a new concept, however. The Trojan Horse is a fine example from hundreds of years ago. Being offered a fine “must have” traditional meal in a foreign restaurant (that is not on the menu) can generate an unsuspectedly enormous bill when finished. The children who rush up to wash your vehicle’s windows, not asking for money, are another form of this. You will almost always give them something for their efforts, right?

Understanding some of the biases that we all normally have will help you to detect, avoid, and deal with many types of social engineering. Please see my next column.

Remember, awareness and preparedness, not paranoia in life!

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with Intelligence and Police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.