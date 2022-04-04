Pet of the Week: Ranger (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Hi, my name is Ranger, and I am an approximately 3-year-old Ridgeback mix. I am a very loving and cool boy. I get along with other dogs, but it is unknown how I do with cats.

I was surrendered because I can’t be trusted around livestock. I am just hoping to find a family who will help me learn obedience and give me lots of love. I would do better in a house with older kids. If you would like to come visit me, please call 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to make an appointment.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.