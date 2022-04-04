Pet of the Week: Evee (Catty Shack)

Evee is new to Catty Shack, but already has staff wrapped around her little finger (paw?) because of her affectionate ways!

Loves attention and gives it right back — rubs, head-butts, those dreamy eyes ... sigh! What a little charmer! Although still adjusting to the move, this little girl is playful and tons of fun — just oh-so-sweet!

If you need a little tortie magic in your life, she’s the one! Come visit Evee at Catty Shack Tuesday through Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Yavapai County residents only please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott; 928-778-6951.