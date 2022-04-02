YCSO deputies arrest Texas man for human smuggling during traffic stop on I-40 near Ash Fork

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) on March 30 arrested and jailed a Texas man they say admitted during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Ash Fork that he was part of a human-smuggling ring.

A YCSO news release reported April 1 that the driver of the stopped vehicle, 39-year-old Jose Gallardo Ortiz of Mesquite, Texas, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit human smuggling and money laundering.

At 9:30 a.m. March 30, a YCSO K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for two traffic violations.

“During the stop, the YCSO deputy became suspicious of the behavior of the two people in the vehicle and asked for consent to search the car,” the release stated.

YCSO added that the vehicle’s occupants agreed to the search.

“Items suggesting criminal activity were found in a small duffle bag,” the release stated. “The deputy questioned the driver, who admitted to being employed by a human smuggling ring and was on his way from California to Texas to meet the employers.”

Gallardo Ortiz is currently in Yavapai County Jail.

“The YCSO K-9 units have had tremendous success this week [of March 27] in stopping dangerous drugs and criminals from making their way to other communities through ours,” YCSO Sheriff David Rhodes stated in the release. “By using their knowledge and training, our deputies are keeping not only our residents safe, but also those in the communities where these offenders were headed.”

—The Daily Courier