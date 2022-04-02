Obituary: Susan Jane Downing

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
State lawmakers adjusting medical rules for opioids Man crashes vehicle into building on Gurley Street, faces multiple felony charges YCSO deputies arrest Texas man for human smuggling during traffic stop on I-40 near Ash Fork ADOT outlines work for forthcoming I-17 widening from Anthem Way to Sunset Point PUSD veteran couple to retire, leaving legacy of high expectations, quality music, servant leadership Abia Judd Principal Stephanie Hillig accepts post in Tucson to be closer to family Need2Know: Start Moving-On Counseling and Trauma Center plans April 4 opening in Prescott Valley; Crumbl Cookies still intends to open on Home Depot side at Prescott Valley Crossroads Arizona sports betting revenue tops $500M in January Native American leaders seek more from US consultations Arizona jobless rate continues decline, fell to lowest rate in 15 years

Subscribe Now
Saturday, April 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Susan Jane Downing

Susan Jane Downing. (Courtesy)

Susan Jane Downing. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 2, 2022 7:36 p.m.

Susan Jane Downing, 90, was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. She was greeted in Heaven by her infant daughter MaryLou, her husband Albert, her parents, brothers, grandparents, in-laws, and many friends who passed on before her.

Those wishing her farewell include her daughter Nancy Gardella, and Nancy’s children Joshua, Sarah (husband Jimmy and daughters Isabella and Macy), and Louis IV (wife Genna and children Escher, Eleanor and Louis V), Rebecca Forrest, (husband Robert, and his children Jeff, Leann Dana, and granddaughter Kacey), sons Patrick, Gregory (children Austin and Autumn, and Austin’s wife Natalie and son Nathanial), Eric, Paul (wife Diana) and Peter (wife Dori), and her closest friend, her sister-in-law Rosemary Greenwalt. There are so many nephews, nieces, and friends that will all miss her too.

Susan was a bookkeeper for more than 40 years. After retirement, she volunteered for nearly nine years at the local hospital, first working in the gift shop and ending her tenure in the birthing center. She was known as mom to so many of her younger friends because she said that calling her mom was the biggest compliment anyone could give her. She was often asked by these friends for advice on so many topics. She would listen intently and then give advice from personal experiences, as well as from her heart. In her spare time, before her eyesight went bad, mom would crochet blankets for her expecting friends. Mom was one of the most giving people, full of love for everyone. She never thought of herself first, always placing those around her on a pedestal. One of her final wishes was to donate her body so that medical students could get experience to help their future patients.

A special thanks to Kindred Hospice for allowing her to spend her final weeks in the home that she loved, surrounded by family and friends.

A celebration for Susan’s/mom’s life is tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m., on June 2, 2022 at the Prescott Valley Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries