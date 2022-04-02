Obituary: Susan Jane Downing

Susan Jane Downing, 90, was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. She was greeted in Heaven by her infant daughter MaryLou, her husband Albert, her parents, brothers, grandparents, in-laws, and many friends who passed on before her.

Those wishing her farewell include her daughter Nancy Gardella, and Nancy’s children Joshua, Sarah (husband Jimmy and daughters Isabella and Macy), and Louis IV (wife Genna and children Escher, Eleanor and Louis V), Rebecca Forrest, (husband Robert, and his children Jeff, Leann Dana, and granddaughter Kacey), sons Patrick, Gregory (children Austin and Autumn, and Austin’s wife Natalie and son Nathanial), Eric, Paul (wife Diana) and Peter (wife Dori), and her closest friend, her sister-in-law Rosemary Greenwalt. There are so many nephews, nieces, and friends that will all miss her too.

Susan was a bookkeeper for more than 40 years. After retirement, she volunteered for nearly nine years at the local hospital, first working in the gift shop and ending her tenure in the birthing center. She was known as mom to so many of her younger friends because she said that calling her mom was the biggest compliment anyone could give her. She was often asked by these friends for advice on so many topics. She would listen intently and then give advice from personal experiences, as well as from her heart. In her spare time, before her eyesight went bad, mom would crochet blankets for her expecting friends. Mom was one of the most giving people, full of love for everyone. She never thought of herself first, always placing those around her on a pedestal. One of her final wishes was to donate her body so that medical students could get experience to help their future patients.

A special thanks to Kindred Hospice for allowing her to spend her final weeks in the home that she loved, surrounded by family and friends.

A celebration for Susan’s/mom’s life is tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m., on June 2, 2022 at the Prescott Valley Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ.

Information provided by the family.