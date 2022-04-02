OFFERS
Obituary: Jack Richard Foster

Jack Richard Foster. (Courtesy)

Jack Richard Foster. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 2, 2022 7:38 p.m.

Jack Richard Foster, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Prescott on Feb. 17, 2022, and was born July 3, 1935 in Champagne, Illinois.

Jack and the love of his life Margaret moved to Arizona in 1957, and settled in Scottsdale. Jack owned and operated a successful plumbing contracting company until 1984 when he moved to Prescott, Arizona and became a REALTOR. In 1997, Jack became the Broker/Owner of Realty Executives Prescott Area. Working together with his partner, the franchise quickly grew and become one of the largest real estate companies in northern Arizona.

Those who knew Jack considered him to be a fun loving, honest, moral, ethical man. He was a man of Faith, devoted to his family, and active in the community. He was a leader, a mentor, a teacher and worked to help everyone succeed and grow. As a member the Prescott Area Association of REALTORS and several civic organizations, Jack was quick to volunteer and help with activities of all kinds. From fundraisers to serving on committee’s he was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Jack was also an avid outdoorsman. He always believed when you work hard, you play hard and he shared this belief with his family. Hunting, fishing, hiking were his passion. At the age of 72, he hiked the Grand Canyon from rim to rim.

Jack is survived by his three children, 10 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be at noon Saturday, April 9 at The Heights Church, 2121 E. Larry Caldwell Dr., Prescott. Information provided by the family.

