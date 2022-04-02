Obituary: Gary Drew Hentzschel

Former Prescott resident, Gary Drew Hentzschel passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022, at his home in Sequim, Washington. He was 72.

A Public Visitation will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on April 6, 2022, at Hampton Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Arizona Pioneers Home Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona.

Gary was born Oct. 20, 1949 in Covina, California, to parents Roland and Aldamera (Henderson) Hentzschel. On April 8, 2000, he married the love of his life, Valerie Jean Yocum in Riverside, California.

Gary earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from San Diego State University and worked as a professional photographer in Riverside, California, before retiring in 2019.

He had a passion for old west culture and early American history; was an avid fan of SDSU athletics, photography and serving as a greeter at Prescott Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 22 years, Valerie Hentzschel of Sequim, Washington; brother Keith Hentzschel; niece and nephew Jessi Nicole and Bryce Hentzschel. He was preceded in death by both parents.

