Obituary: Gary Drew Hentzschel
Oct. 20, 1949 — March 24, 2022
Former Prescott resident, Gary Drew Hentzschel passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022, at his home in Sequim, Washington. He was 72.
A Public Visitation will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on April 6, 2022, at Hampton Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Arizona Pioneers Home Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona.
Gary was born Oct. 20, 1949 in Covina, California, to parents Roland and Aldamera (Henderson) Hentzschel. On April 8, 2000, he married the love of his life, Valerie Jean Yocum in Riverside, California.
Gary earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from San Diego State University and worked as a professional photographer in Riverside, California, before retiring in 2019.
He had a passion for old west culture and early American history; was an avid fan of SDSU athletics, photography and serving as a greeter at Prescott Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 22 years, Valerie Hentzschel of Sequim, Washington; brother Keith Hentzschel; niece and nephew Jessi Nicole and Bryce Hentzschel. He was preceded in death by both parents.
Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel, (360) 683-5242, is honored to serve the family. Please visit our online register book at sequimvalleychapel.com to leave treasured memories for the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Photo: Fatal motorcycle wreck Friday night in Dewey-Humboldt backs up traffic on Highway 69 for hours
- YCSO, DPS arrest Prescott man after he robs bank, steals vehicle, flees on Highway 169 March 25
- Is it a big raccoon? No, white-nosed coati spotted by Prescott Valley homeowner March 25
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 31, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 31, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 26, 2022
- Intoxicated Prescott Valley driver, 20, seriously injures 4 people in crash on Spouse Drive
- Arizona bans transgender males in female competition, irreversible gender assignment surgery for those under age 18
- 1 arrested after active shooter reported on college campus in Kingman
- Obituary: Kathleen G. Camacho
- Property owner proposes new hotel project in place of existing Whiskey Row building
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 12, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 17, 2022
- Photo: Fatal motorcycle wreck Friday night in Dewey-Humboldt backs up traffic on Highway 69 for hours
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 3, 2022
- Prescott Valley man arrested Friday for 30 counts of unlawful imprisonment
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 4, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 5, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 22, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: