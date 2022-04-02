Obituary: Elizabeth Powell Kaites

Elizabeth Powell Kaites, born May 30, 1935 in Baltimore, Maryland, died Feb. 19, 2022 in Kailua, Hawaii. Elizabeth lived by the adage, paraphrased from Matthew 5:14 & 16: “Let your light so shine that others may feel your caring and see your good works and so glorify the Creator who is in everything and is everywhere.”

While living in Phoenix, Elizabeth served on the Mountain View Presbyterian Church Session and became a Synod delegate to Israel and Palestine. After retiring to Prescott, Elizabeth and her husband, John, attended Unity Church and participated in an Abraham group of spiritual seekers for many years.

Elizabeth graduated from Oberlin College with a degree in Psychology and later obtained a Master of Education degree in Guidance and Counseling from Towson State University in Baltimore, Maryland. She had a private counseling practice for many years and was a faculty mentor to graduate counseling students at Prescott College.

In 2009, she received the Outstanding Service Award in the Field of Marriage and Family Counseling from the Arizona Association of Marriage and Family Therapists. Elizabeth wrote two books: “A Common Thread: Stories of our Oneness” and “Miracle Moments of Transformation.” She also served as president of The Margaret T. Morris Center Board. Her hobbies included travel, antiquing, photography, and energy healing.

Elizabeth is survived by six children, 11 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on April 9, 2022 at Mountain View Presbyterian Church in Scottsdale, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain View Presbyterian Church at https://mtviewpres.org OR The Margaret T. Morris Center at https://adultcareservices.org/mtm.

