Obituary: Cynthia D. Cart

Cynthia D. Cart left us for Heaven on Monday, March 14, 2022. This is a tribute to an amazing woman who taught us all how to live a meaningful, fun life. It is written by her daughters, Michelle Horton and Julie DeDe.

Cynthia, her husband and our dad Bob Cart and her two very young daughters (us) moved to Prescott, Arizona in November 1974 from Glendale, California, along with several other families who also moved to Prescott around the same time.

Cynthia was a dynamic person who saw so much potential in others. Throughout her life, she truly valued her family and people who were independent, confident, lived just how they wanted and were not afraid to show it.

Our mom believed in being your own boss and she was quite the entrepreneur. She and our dad Bob built several businesses for the family including Carts and Company, a rain gutter business.

From 1981 to 1982, our mom owned and operated a disco bar, called CC & Company, that she brought to life from the original Boiler Room. Later in the ‘80s she worked in radio, helping in a variety of ways. Then, Cynthia opened the Advantage Promotions Agency and through it, brought to life the Excursions through Prescott monthly brochure which highlighted art, events and restaurants around the community. In 1993, our mom created and implemented three years of the incredible Jazz Sung Blues music festival held at Watson Lake featuring a host of popular musicians and those who lived locally.

In 1999, Cynthia started CC & Company Adventures and never looked back. The tour company she brought to life is incredibly successful planning bus tours to places like San Diego and the Best of the Southwest. Our mom loved her business most importantly because of the strong relationships she developed with group activity directors and bus drivers. She was the captain of her industry that made everyone around her feel the same - supported, energetic, excited and cared for.

Cynthia kept her business running despite the fact that she had a rare genetic disorder called Birt-Hogg-Dube that meant she needed an oxygen machine full time.

Our mom loved cooking. She especially took pride in teaching her daughters, her grandsons Forest and Dylan and her son-in-law Brian how to cook her family recipes including salsa, shredded beef tacos, Spanish rice and beans, stuffed grape leaves, rice pilaf, and many other meals.

In addition, our mom loved being with her dedicated dogs and using her green thumb on the more than 20 plants that lived in her home.

She is survived by us, her daughters, and her grandchildren Forest and Dylan Horton and Carter and Jack Leo DeDe. She is also survived by her second husband, Chris Fercec and her best friend Bill Iannelli. She loved this family deeply and with pride.

Those who knew her add that Cynthia was one of a kind; a vivacious and beautiful person who was full of laughter and strength. She made every occasion more fun and memorable.

Information provided by survivors.