Obituary: Coletta Grace Considine

Coletta Grace Considine passed away on April 1, 2022, and was born on March 25, 1935 on the South side of Chicago.

Coletta attended Aquinas High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She married Marshall Considine in 1958. She worked as a Secretary for the Victor Comptometer Corporation for many years, and later for the Chicago Bears, to include the year they won the 1985 Super Bowl.

After retirement Coletta moved to Prescott, Arizona where she volunteered at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center and sang in the Sacred Heart Church Choir for over 20 years. She enjoyed Yoga, gardening, crossword puzzles and getting together with her Birthday Club friends every month.

She is survived by her husband Marshall Considine JR; and her son (Colonel USMC Ret.) Marshall Considine III.

A memorial mass in her honor will take place at a later date.

Information provided by the family.