Obituary: Clendon Barnes

Clendon Barnes. (Courtesy)

Clendon Barnes. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 2, 2022 7:48 p.m.

Clendon Barnes was born in Hartford, Arkansas on July 2, 1935 and passed away in Prescott, Arizona on March 25, 2022.

His family moved to Phoenix in 1937 when he was two years old.

He attended Phoenix Technical High School taking sheet metal and ROTC. He graduated in 1954 as a Lt. Col. and served in the Air National Guard for one year. He then joined the Army for four years and served in Germany.

He has been a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union #359 since 1958 and worked around Arizona and neighboring states until he retired.

He moved to Prescott in 1986 with his late wife of 62 years, Christa. Also preceding him in death were his brothers Jay R. Barnes and Carlson Lee Barnes.

Surviving are his wife of 14 months Sherrie, his sons Clendon Barnes and Maria of Albuquerque, New Mexico, David Barnes of Prescott, Steven Barnes and Teri of Glendale, Arizona, and a stepson Westin Burns of Prescott.

Also surviving are his four sisters Nettie Welch of Scottsdale, Earline Dillon of Payson, Glorice Reed of Concho, Arizona and Cathryn and Bill Tharp of Wittmann. He has six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Clendon had a wonderful sense of humor, and a sparkle in his eye when he made someone laugh. His special talent was repairing things - if it was broken he could fix it. He will be missed by all.

He asked for contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by the family.

