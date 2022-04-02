Obituary: Alvin Coleman Tompkins

Alvin Coleman Tompkins, born March 26, 1935 in Birmingham, Alabama, passed away Jan. 25, 2022 in Chino Valley, Arizona.

Al was proceeded in death by his wife, Karen Tompkins. He is survived by his son, Todd Tompkins; daughter, Tara Tompkins and step- daughter, Krystal Schoenfeld. He has seven loving grandchildren.

Al was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He moved to Prescott, Arizona 50 years ago and became a building contractor where he was well known and respected.

Services will be held at the Prescott Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1 p.m., Friday, April 8.

