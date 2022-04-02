Adoption Spotlight: Tyree

Tyree is a fun-loving, helpful, and social kid who loves to swim, play basketball, and to rollerblade. Tyree loves to learn, enjoys math and researching fast cars and would love to be a race car driver when he grows up. His favorite restaurant is the Gold Corral, because their macaroni and cheese is the best. Get to know Tyree and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.