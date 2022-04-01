1 arrested after active shooter reported on college campus in Kingman
One person was arrested Friday, April 1, after law enforcement authorities in Kingman were called to the campus of Mohave Community College on reports of an active shooter.
All employees and students are safe, college officials said Friday afternoon. As of 4:45 p.m. they were still telling people to stay off the campus. Further information was unavailable.
Earlier, the Mohave County Sheriff's Department confirmed reports of an active shooter but said the situation was "extremely active" and didn't have any details.
MCC spokesman James Jarman told the Today's News Herald in Lake Havasu City the sheriff's department was on scene. Employees and students had been ordered to stay in their classrooms.
Employees reported hearing gunshots, he added.
Watch for updates as they are made available; the News-Herald is a sister publication to The Daily Courier.
