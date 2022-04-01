OFFERS
Photo: Fatal motorcycle wreck Friday night in Dewey-Humboldt backs up traffic on Highway 69 for hours 1 arrested after active shooter reported on college campus in Kingman Arizona governor won't say transgender people exist Vulnerable Dems warn Biden about reopening asylum House panel OKs major overhaul of Arizona K-12 funding Police: Burglary at StoneRidge home in mid-March results in $30,000 worth of losses Be the voice of first responders: Public Safety Dispatcher Academy begins June 6 at YC State officials warn of extreme wildfire danger this summer Photo: Embry-Riddle's Golden Eagles Flight Team wins 36th consecutive regional championship YCSO K-9 unit finds 11 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop near Cordes Lakes

Saturday, April 02
Weather
1 arrested after active shooter reported on college campus in Kingman

Originally Published: April 1, 2022 4:50 p.m.

One person was arrested Friday, April 1, after law enforcement authorities in Kingman were called to the campus of Mohave Community College on reports of an active shooter.

All employees and students are safe, college officials said Friday afternoon. As of 4:45 p.m. they were still telling people to stay off the campus. Further information was unavailable.

Earlier, the Mohave County Sheriff's Department confirmed reports of an active shooter but said the situation was "extremely active" and didn't have any details.

MCC spokesman James Jarman told the Today's News Herald in Lake Havasu City the sheriff's department was on scene. Employees and students had been ordered to stay in their classrooms.

Employees reported hearing gunshots, he added.

Watch for updates as they are made available; the News-Herald is a sister publication to The Daily Courier.

