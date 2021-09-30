OFFERS
Yavapai County announces jurisdictions for mail-in elections on Nov. 2

Yavapai County seal. (Courtesy)

Yavapai County seal. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 30, 2021 5:35 p.m.

Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman has announced that the following jurisdictions will hold all-mail elections on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Jurisdictions: City of Prescott - General Election, Crown King Fire District, Cottonwood-Oak Creek Elementary School District, Mingus Union High School District.

All registered voters that reside within the above jurisdictions are eligible to vote in this election.

The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office has combined the pink ballot-affidavit envelope and the ballot-return envelope. The envelope will be pink.

Voters will now sign the back of the envelope under the flap. Insert the voted ballot in the envelope and seal the envelope only after signing. Mail or drop off the voted ballot in one of the county’s open official ballot drop boxes.

Call 928-771-3248 for open locations or visit https://yavapaiaz.gov/govote/.

Eliminating an envelope will result in more streamlined processing and tax dollar savings.

Please contact the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office with any questions or concerns regarding this new envelope, 928-771-3248 or e-mail web.voter.registration@yavapaiaz.gov.

The last day to register to vote in this election will be Monday, Oct. 4. In-person voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 6, and ballots will be mailed on that date. The last day to request and be mailed a ballot will be Friday, Oct. 22, and the last day to vote in person will be Nov. 2.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office.

