Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 30
Prescott Antique Auto Club to host parts exchange Oct. 9.

Shown are members of the Prescott Antique Auto Club at a parts exchange. The latest exchange will take place Saturday, Oct. 9, at 823 Osburn St., Prescott, (Courtesy)

Shown are members of the Prescott Antique Auto Club at a parts exchange. The latest exchange will take place Saturday, Oct. 9, at 823 Osburn St., Prescott, (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 30, 2021 5:48 p.m.

The Prescott Antique Auto Club will be hosting a parts exchange at the PAAC north parking area, 823 Osburn St., Prescott, Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon. Space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free exchange spaces are available to members of any car club. Social distancing should be practiced.

For more information, call Cal Terry at 818-438-6414 or Ray Keyrouse at 480-330-8840.

The Prescott Antique Auto Club was formed in 1970 with 30 charter members, all with an interest in maintaining and restoring automobiles. Today the club has more than 220 memberships, over 400 members and more than 600 vehicles among them. The club holds general meetings the second Wednesday of the month at the clubhouse at 823 Osburn St. in Prescott. Light refreshments are served and visitors are always welcome.

The club offers annual scholarships to students currently pursuing automotive related degrees or those looking to enter other trades. It also provides Christmas gifts to veterans at the local VA hospital, among many other community minded activities.

Information provided by Prescott Antique Auto Club.

