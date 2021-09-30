Arizona in Brief: COVID-19 cases on the rise among Phoenix homeless population

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix’s homeless population is wrestling with its own surge in COVID-19 cases and more medical workers are urgently needed, advocates say.

A Phoenix hotel used to isolate and treat homeless people with the virus is nearly full these days, the Arizona Republic reports.

Circle the City, which provides health care services for the homeless, needs at least 50 more nurses, physician’s assistants, security guards and other support staff.

“Not only are we dealing with this higher demand on behalf of our patients, we’re also dealing with a shortage of employees,” Marty Hames Circle the City spokeswoman, told the newspaper.

The organization and Maricopa County have been operating the Phoenix Inn since May 2020 as a refuge for homeless who tested positive or are waiting for test results. According to Hames, the hotel was seldom full and they were actually contemplating closing up shop earlier this summer.

Several times in recent weeks, however, the Phoenix Inn reached its full capacity of 90 patients. Hames said the number of cases rose sharply as the highly transmissible delta variant started to spread in metro Phoenix.

Since then, there have been outbreaks at Circle the City’s “medical respite centers” and other shelters. The cases are mostly people who are unvaccinated but there have been some breakthrough ones, Hames added.

Like a lot of health care providers, Circle the City has seen lots of departures of health care workers exhausted by the pandemic. The organization is hoping to recruit more people with incentives such as signing bonuses and a 401(k) match.

Circle the City is also trying to do more vaccine outreach. They have been hosting vaccine events for the homeless as well as offering them to anyone who shows up at their clinic.

“We’ve made progress,” Hames said. “But it’s just like in the general population: There are people who do not want to get the vaccine.”

Michael Harris, who lost his housing while in the hospital with COVID-19, recently got vaccinated so as not to spread it to a friend he will be temporarily staying with.

“I don’t want it again, I can tell you that. It is not fun, at all,” Harris said.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,744 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The state also calculated another 25 deaths. The daily case count was likely higher because of a system glitch earlier in the week kept all cases from being reported, officials said.

Arizona’s pandemic totals now stand at 1,093,583 cases and 19,984 deaths.

The percentage of those eligible who have received at least one vaccine dose inched up to 58.2% — or more than 4.1 million people. Nearly 3.7 million have been fully vaccinated.

Man stuck in Arizona storm drain saved after he waves arm

GLENDALE — A man who got stuck inside a metro Phoenix storm drain was rescued on Thursday after people passing by saw the man waving his arm from the drain, officials said.

The people stopped to see if the man needed help, Glendale Fire Department spokeswoman Ashley Losch said, and man inside the drain “said he was stuck so they called 911.”

The man appeared OK after he climbed up a ladder that firefighters lowered into the drain but was taken to a hospital for a thorough examination, Losch said.

The man told firefighters he was having a “bad day” when he entered into the storm drain system about two days ago at a park about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from where he was found, but authorities couldn’t confirm his account, Losch said.

The name of the man, said to be in his 30s, was not made public.

Losch said some sections of storm drains are particularly dangerous because they have low oxygen levels.

Mesa police fatally shoot suspected bank robber in Tempe

TEMPE (AP) — Mesa police fatally shot a suspected bank robber in Tempe, authorities said.

The suspect has not yet been identified following the Wednesday shooting.

Tempe police said officers with the Mesa Police Department were searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank of more than $1,000 on Monday.

Officers spotted the suspect in his vehicle in a parking lot and told him to get out of the car, but the man refused.

SWAT teams responded and tried to negotiate with the man, who reportedly indicated that he was armed.

Authorities said the suspect got out of the vehicle and was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Authorities said a gun was found near the man after he had been shot.

No police officers were injured, according to authorities.

Navajo Nation reports 67 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 67 more COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 33,907 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is at 1,447.

Based on cases from Sept. 10-23, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 40 communities due to an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

Officials said all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of this month or submit to regular testing.

The new rules apply to full, part-time and temporary employees, including those working for tribal enterprises like utilities, shopping centers and casinos.

Any worker who did not show proof of vaccination by Wednesday must be tested every two weeks or face discipline.

Mother of decapitated children charged in their killings

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of killing her two children, who were decapitated in their Southern California home last year, has been arrested at her Tucson home, authorities said Wednesday.

Natalie Brothwell, 44, was taken into custody Tuesday and was being held at the Pima County Jail pending extradition to California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Brothwell was charged Monday with murder and felony child endangerment, the department said.

Her 13-year-old daughter, Malaka Taylor, and 12-year-old son, Maurice Taylor Jr., were found decapitated Dec. 4 at their home in Lancaster, in the Mojave Desert northeast of Los Angeles.

The children’s father, 35-year-old Maurice Taylor Sr., was earlier charged in their deaths and remains in custody, authorities said.

Maurice Taylor allegedly killed the children on Nov. 29, kept the bodies in the home for days and then showed their bodies to his two other sons.

Taylor was charged with child abuse of the surviving sons, who were 8 and 9 years old at the time. The children also were forced to stay in their rooms without food for several days, prosecutors contended.

Brothwell’s alleged role in the killings wasn’t immediately clear from the Sheriff’s Department statement.

It also wasn’t immediately clear whether Brothwell or Taylor had attorneys to speak on her behalf.