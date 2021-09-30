Adoption Spotlight: Cristos
Originally Published: September 30, 2021 8:06 p.m.
Cristos is a bright boy whose favorite subject in school is science. He dreams of becoming a scientist or engineer when he grows up – he wants to “build cool stuff” like a hover copter and a hover jet. Cristos also loves playing soccer and basketball, not to mention writing books. Get to know Cristos and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 23, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 26, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 27, 2021
- Prescott National Forest issues wading warning for Granite Basin, Horsethief Basin and Mingus lakes
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 18, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 3, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 21, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: