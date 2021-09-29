OFFERS
Yavapai County reports 181 COVID cases 7 deaths over weekend
3,388 new cases in Arizona, 39 deaths

Staff and AP Reports
Originally Published: September 29, 2021 8:15 p.m.

Yavapai County reported 181 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths since Friday. The county has tested 144,238 residents for COVID-19 and there have been 25,912 positive cases and 637 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 32 COVID-19 patients, VVMC reports 17, and the VA has 2 COVID-19 patients.

Arizona, meanwhile, is reporting 3,388 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths.

The state dashboard posted the latest numbers Wednesday, but health officials say they are somewhat elevated because a system glitch a day earlier kept some cases from being reported.

Arizona’s total numbers since the pandemic started now stand at 1,090,839 cases and 19,959 fatalities.

Hospitalizations due to the virus dipped slightly Tuesday to 1,767.

Meanwhile, the number of people in Arizona who have received at least one vaccine dose is more than 4.1 million — or 58.1% of the eligible population. Almost 3.7 million have been fully vaccinated. 

The updated interim guidance from CDC allows for millions of Americans who are at highest risk for COVID-19 to receive a Pfizer, now referred to as Comirnaty, COVID-19 booster shot to help increase their protection. Decisions are pending whether boosters will be recommended for those who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines. The bottom line is, for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, the FDA has not approved getting a Pfizer booster. Moderna has applied for its COVID-19 vaccine to be fully FDA-approved for people at least 18 years old. They’ve also requested authorization for a half-dose booster shot. Johnson & Johnson has said they expect to apply for full approval later this year.

For the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine, the CDC recommends:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series,

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series,

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

People age 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

For those needing guidance on whether they should get a booster dose at this time, ADHS recommends consulting your health care provider. For most people in these groups, getting a booster dose will be as simple as visiting their health care provider or visiting one of the hundreds of pharmacies and other providers around Arizona that offer the Pfizer vaccine. ADHS has an interactive map listing providers and the types of vaccine they offer at www.azdhs.gov/FindVaccine.

ADHS COVID-19 Hotline – (844) 542-8201 (select Option 8) – provides assistance in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays. Information on boosters also is posted at azdhs.gov/Boosters. 

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the COVID-19 virus and to get vaccinated. Appointments can be made through www.yavapaiaz.gov/chs or www.vaccine.gov. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19.  Testing sites:  https://yavapaiaz.gov/Portals/39/COVID-19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf. Arizona finds 3,388 new COVID-19 cases, 39 more deaths.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services and the Associated Press.

