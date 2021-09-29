Prescott Police support Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout October

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Prescott Police Department will kick off our fourth annual “Pink Patch Project” beginning Friday, Oct. 1. All proceeds raised will go directly to Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center Breast Care Center to support early detection efforts, palliative care, cutting-edge treatment and comfort care for patients in our community.

This will be the fourth year our department will help to support this cause. We will be changing our uniform patches pink he 2021 patch design is new, and can be added to a collection. The patches are available for a $5 donation at the Prescott Police Department, Prescott City Hall, the Chamber of Commerce and the YRMC gift shops in Prescott and Prescott Valley.

The department will be hosting several events throughout the area, and invites residents to come out to as many of those events as they can to help show that “We are Prescott Strong.” The patches will be available at the following event locations:

Oct. 1: Fry’s Food Store at 950 Fair St. from 2 to 5 p.m. and Founding

Father’s at 218 N. Granite St. from 5 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 2: Galloping Goose 162 S. Montezuma St. from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 5: Panera Bread 3065 Gateway Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Oct. 6: Granite Creek Park Splash Pad 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 8: Starbucks 1220 Gail Gardner Way 8 to 10 a.m.

Oct. 9: Galloping Goose 162 S. Montezuma St. 7 a.m. to noon.

Oct. 12: Cuppers 224 S. Montezuma St. 7 to 9 a.m.

Coffee with a COP

Oct. 13: Daylight Donuts 811 W. Whipple St. 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 15: Big Sting Concert (Law Enforcement Appreciation) Watson Lake Park Gates open at 1 p.m.

Oct. 18: Starbucks 1220 Gail Gardner Way 8 to 10 a.m.

Oct. 21: Paws n’ Clawz 1210 Gail Gardner Way 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 22: Fry’s Food Store 950 Fair St. 2 to 5 p.m.

Oct. 26: Panera Bread 3065 Gateway Blvd. 8 to 10 a.m.

Oct. 27: Dignity Health YRMC 1003 Willow Creek Road, 8 to 10 a.m.

Oct. 29: Prescott High School (Homecoming Football Game) 6 to 8 p.m.

Uniformed officers and volunteers will be at all of these events and we are looking forward to seeing our community come out to support our efforts and help us make a difference for those dealing with breast cancer.

Information provided by Prescott Police Department.