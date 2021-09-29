Obituary Notice: Mark Allen White
Originally Published: September 29, 2021 8:39 p.m.
Mark Allen White, age 61, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Sept. 26, 2021 in Prescott.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
