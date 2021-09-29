OFFERS
Obituary: Larry Willis

Larry Willis

Larry Willis

Originally Published: September 29, 2021 8:42 p.m.

Larry Wills, 78, passed away September 21, 2021. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona and spent his high school years living in Germany. He retired to Prescott, Arizona after a 35-year career as an engineer at Honeywell.

He and his wife spent seven years taking vacations on their sailboat, sailing off the coast of California. In retirement, he was very involved with Alcoholics Anonymous, playing bass with Jazz music groups, and golf. He loved his family and his Irish Setters and called them “his boys.” He was a daily visitor to the Prescott Dog Park and everyone knew Rooney and Rory.

With his 37 years of sobriety he lived a life focused not on wealth or fame but on how many lives he could impact. He was guided by two beliefs: “keep it simple” and “problems before personalities.” His was truly a life well lived.

His family would like to express their deepest appreciation and thanks to his AA sponsors and friends, doctors at the Mayo Clinic and the staff at his Memory Care as well as all the many friends who have offered words of support.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, two daughters, a sister, five nieces and a nephew.

A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Goldwater Lake main Ramada beginning at Noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: AA Prescott office, 2405 S Montezuma Suite 108, Prescott, AZ. 86303 or www.philanthropy.mayoclinic.org for Lewy Body Dementia research.

Information was provided by the family.

