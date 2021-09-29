Adoption Spotlight: Asia
Originally Published: September 29, 2021 7:50 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Asia is kind, affectionate and hard-working. Known for her great personality and sense of humor, she loves hanging out with her friends. She also loves music, fashion, basketball and volleyball. Get to know Asia and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
