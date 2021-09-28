Obituary Notice: Travis Allen Sanders
Originally Published: September 28, 2021 9:17 p.m.
Travis Allen Sanders, age 38, was born March 19, 1983 in Walnut Creek, California and passed away September 20, 2021 in Chino Valley, Arizona.
Arrangements are in the care of Chino Valley Funeral Home.
