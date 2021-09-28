Obituary: Martin P. Garrett

Martin P. Garrett, also know as Marty Love to all who followed him in the Prescott Music Scene, passed away on September 1, 2021 due to complications with COVID-19. He was born on February 9, 1978 to his parents, Leo and Diane Garrett. He was a loved son, brother, uncle, and musician.

He is well known in the Prescott Community for being active in the music scene between his bands, Carnuba, Cheektones and Jink the Cat, just to name a few. His love for music started at age 16 years old when he learned to play the guitar with our dad. His dad always felt he would surpass him learning the guitar and I am sure is so proud of him and all that he accomplished. He was the best brother a girl could as for as he was always willing to help and would love to hang out, eat sushi, go see a live band, and spend time with his niece. He is loved and missed by so many. He lived a life of freedom knowing God was with him and at times would share his passions with others. Although at times people would find him reading a book between gigs and breaks he could makes friends with anyone. Marty is survived by his sister, Jenn Nowak; his brother-in-law, John Nowak; his niece, Isabella Nowak, and lots of aunts and uncles, and cousins. He was proceeded by his parents, Leo and Diane Garrett; his grandparents, aunts and uncles.

There will be a Memorial Service for him on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Sunrise Funeral Home 8176 E. State Route 69, Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life.

Isaiah 61:3 “To bestow on them a crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of joy instead of mourning, and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair”

Information was provided by the family.