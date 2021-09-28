OFFERS
Tue, Sept. 28
Obituary: Diane M. Garrett

Diane M. Garrett

Diane M. Garrett

Originally Published: September 28, 2021 9:35 p.m.

Diane M. Garrett born May 20, 1952, passed away from complications with COVID-19 on August 24, 2021. Diane Garrett, a mother of two, Martin Garrett and Jennifer Nowak, grandmother of one, Isabella Nowak and one son-in-law, John Nowak.

Diane was born in Chicago, Illinois and married Leo Garrett in 1970. Diane and Leo moved around from Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Greer, South Carolina; and found her home in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Most of her jobs included supporting CPA firms and individual clients with monthly employee payroll and yearly taxes. She loved her family and was adored by her children and granddaughter, her smile would light up the room. Her honesty was direct and she was passionate about being fair and walked in her faith. She loved to talk to people about God and her strength to life’s challenges will live on through her family.

Diane is survived by her daughter, Jenn Nowak; her son-in-law, John Nowak; her granddaughter, Isabella Nowak; her sister, Jeanne Sella and husband, Dick Sella and their children; her brother, Rick Sella and wife, Diane Sella and their children and her brother, Mike Sella and his wife, Mary Sella and their children. Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Jr. Garrett and her mother, Della Jean Sella.

There will be a Memorial Service for her on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Sunrise Funeral Home 8176 E. State Route 69, Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314. All are welcome to attend and celebrate her life.

Isaiah 61:3 “To bestow on them a crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of joy instead of mourning, and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair”

Information was provided by the family.

