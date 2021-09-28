Adoption Spotlight: Angel and Juan
Originally Published: September 28, 2021 8:11 p.m.
Angel and Juan are two adorable, fun-loving and polite brothers who love football, basketball, Legos, action movies, bike riding, Pokémon and Minecraft. Angel is a total ASU fan while Juan is all about OSU. Both brothers dream of playing college football and spending time with their forever family. Get to know Angel, Juan and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
