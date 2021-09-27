Pets of the Week: Bentley and Paisley (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Meet two wonderful cats looking for their forever home — Bentley and Paisley.

Bentley is a 1- to 2-year-old orange-and-white male tabby. He was found abandoned with his litter mate, Paisley, a cute little female Color-Point-Siamese mix also about 1- to 2-years-old.

Bentley is a very sweet and lovable cat with lots of playful energy! He especially loves wand toys. He will delight you with his antics! Paisley is a petite cat with a sweet, friendly nature. She loves attention and being petted. Bentley and Paisley will need to be adopted together as they are a bonded pair. They love playing and sleeping together and will fill your home with joy!

To meet Bentley and Paisley, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page. You can see all our adoptable cats at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/az/prescott/miss-kittys-cat-house-az89/.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott.