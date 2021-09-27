Pet of the Week: Tami (Catty Shack)

Tami — born April 29, 2021 — is as sweet as they come. She is very athletic and loves to play.

Tami craves attention and is very loving. She also gets along very well with other kittens and cats.

For information on Tami, please contact foster mom Emily at 574-276-5495. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott; 928-778-6951.