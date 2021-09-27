Adoption Spotlight: Xavier
Originally Published: September 27, 2021 8:20 p.m.
Xavier is a sweet boy. He loves to be around people and responds well to tactile contact. Listening to music — especially familiar Disney tunes — is one of Xavier’s favorite at-home activities. He really enjoys having others sing along and likes to hold hands and “dance” with people while in his assistance chair. Get to know Xavier and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
