Adoption Spotlight: Tyree
Originally Published: September 27, 2021 8:19 p.m.
Tyree is a determined and active young man who loves to swim, play basketball and rollerblade. When he wants to relax, he loves to play video games or watch Tom & Jerry, SpongeBob and Home Alone. He also is fascinated with fast and exotic cars – like Ferraris and Lamborghinis – and he’ll never turn down macaroni and cheese from the Golden Corral. Get to know Tyree and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
