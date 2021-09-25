Water metering for rental projects up for review by Prescott Council

A question that has come up in recent months about the way the City of Prescott meters and bills for water use in projects that involve multiple rental homes will be back before the Prescott City Council during a study session this week.

The council has three meetings planned for Tuesday, Sept. 28: a closed door executive session at 11 a.m., a study session at 1 p.m., and a voting meeting at 3 p.m. The meetings will take place at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

Among the issues on the 1 p.m. study session is a discussion regarding proposed amendments to the city code on water meters – possibly adding “sub-metering.”

The issue came up during a July City Council discussion, and again in August, about how water is metered in projects that have multiple rental homes.

Officials noted at the time that city code allows for a single parcel under one ownership to master-meter a project, which means that the city would bring water service to the property line, and everything behind the line is private.

Council members have expressed concerns that allowing a master meter for multi-home projects would not promote water conservation as well as if each home had its own water meter.

Several council members asked city staff to research and provide information on the use of private water meters (sub-metering) in residential developments that use a master meter for water consumption.

A city memo notes that the research on how other Arizona communities handle the matter showed that “while several communities in Arizona encourage the use of sub-metering to promote water conservation, they do not require it by code.” An exception was the City of Sierra Vista, which requires independent unit metering, but allows exceptions if the project is for low-to-moderate-income residents.

The city memo includes a draft proposal for code amendments that would clarify when a master meter may or may not be used, as well as providing guidelines for the installation of a private water meter.

In other action, the council is scheduled to:

• Hear an update during the 1 p.m. study session on activity at Antelope Hills Golf Course operations, along with proposed capital improvement projects for the course.

A memo notes that the municipal golf course has seen a record increase in the number of rounds played recently. Tuesday’s report will include a report on the impact to the golf course’s irrigation system and other infrastructure from the increased rounds. The memo reports that the irrigation system on the south course was installed in 1991, while the system on the north course was installed in 1997.

“These systems are past the industry standard set for irrigation system life expectancy and are in need of a significant upgrade,” states the memo.

• During the 3 p.m. voting session, the council will hear a report from Leslie Dornfeld of the Plan-et Communities consultants on progress in the ongoing area Granite Creek Corridor.

The council approved hiring the consulting firm in January 2021, and the area plan got underway soon after that. Future presentations are also being planned for the Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission and the public.

• Consider approval of a $37,800 annual contract with Front Burner Media for marketing and public relations services for Prescott tourism. The proposed annual contract amount is up from $36,000 in the previous year.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.