Prescott National Forest issues wading warning for Granite Basin, Horsethief Basin and Mingus lakes

PRESCOTT — The Prescott National Forest has issued a warning for Granite Basin Lake and Horsethief Basin Lake located on the Bradshaw Ranger District and Mingus Lake located on the Verde Ranger District: An increase in vegetation growth has occurred on Granite Basin Lake this summer. As the vegetation dies and decomposes, there is greater biochemical oxygen demand (BOD). The consequence of high BOD causes low dissolved oxygen that stresses aquatic organisms. This has ultimately resulted in fish kill at Granite Basin Lake. This is a natural phenomenon that is normal for small bodies of water susceptible to higher water temperatures and high levels of vegetation growth.

Wading and full body contact is highly discouraged at Granite Basin Lake, Horsethief Basin Lake and Mingus Lake, as well any other forest lakes exhibiting similar fish die off. The situation is being further investigated. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

For more information, please call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000 or Verde Ranger District at 928-567-4121.

Stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott National Forest website and following on Facebook and Twitter.

Information provided by Prescott National Forest.