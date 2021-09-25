Local mental health clinician shares personal journey to highlight need for suicide-prevention efforts

Poised and polished, Polara Health Chief Clinical Officer Kelly Legler is a confident therapist charged with working with colleagues to provide high-caliber mental health care to the community.

In her role with the largest mental health care provider in Yavapai County, the five-year leader is also facilitator of the Yavapai County Suicide Prevention Coalition. Legler’s expertise in mental health and clinical therapy have been tapped to help area agencies collaborate on programs and messages to shape how best to thwart what she knows is a curable crisis.

What many of Legler’s closest associates and friends don’t know about Legler is what she has never before shared out loud.

Legler’s professional explorations, and understanding of the underpinning of suicidal ideations, come not from psychology books, lectures or graduate degrees, but from a lonely two hours as a young college student in Tucson that rattled the foundation of her life.

In those horrid 120 minutes, half spent behind the wheel of her car with keys in hand, Legler said she felt complete despair. Alone in a studio apartment four hours from home, she felt she was a burden to her family, high school years fraught with anxiety and depression. She could not imagine a light on the other side of her then dark tunnel. She admits during her “emotional breakdown” she pondered whether her life was worth the effort.

To her good fortune, and the compassion, love and patience of her parents and a spot-on therapist who enabled her to move beyond the cloud of doubt and despair, Legler survived that paralyzing, dark place. She was later diagnosed with untreated Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Legler counts it as divine providence she did not that night have access to a weapon.

The now married and mother of a teenage son, Legler is all too aware she is one of the lucky ones. The still vivid memory fuels her clinical efforts to promote compassionate, and candid, care to those teetering on their own mental health ledge.

September is Suicide Prevention Month, a suitable time Legler said to reflect on how each and every individual can become equipped to help someone escape the dark cloud of depression she endured.

Her best advice: don’t be afraid to reach out and ask someone to share their truth.

If someone in one’s life is viewed to be in some brand of mental or emotional despair, be it a child, a parent, a friend, a coworker, a roommate, or even a casual acquaintance – it’s OK to be direct in asking how to be of help to them.

“Asking someone directly if they’re thinking about suicide will NOT put the idea in their head,” Legler said.

More likely, Legler said, a person in pain will appreciate that someone cares enough to start a conversation.

“If we don’t ask questions then we’re missing the opportunity to change the trajectory of that person’s life,” Legler said. “If we know something is off, connect. Ask how you can help? What do you need from me?”

From her experience, Legler advises that sometimes all it takes to calm a distressed soul and enable them to seek help is someone willing to listen to their strife. She said it is key that the distressed individual — man, woman, child, or adult — is treated with respect, their emotions are not downplayed and they are confident they are not a burden.

She said she is proof that just because someone doesn’t fit a “suicidal” stereotype doesn’t mean they can’t be wrestling with those thoughts, even planning to end their life.

Yavapai County’s 2020 statistics show 73 suicide deaths in comparison to 93 in 2019, with the Arizona Department of Health latest suicide statistics for 2019 indicating Yavapai County has the highest rate of suicide per 100,000 – 31.7 percent behind Gila County at 44.9 percent. The largest number of suicides in 2020 was in the 50-59 and 60-69 age range with five between 13 and 19 and eight between 20 and 29. As for means of suicide, 51 died from a gunshot wound.

Ninety percent of those who die of suicide suffer from an underlying mental health condition that in most cases is treatable, Legler said.

As for the pandemic impact on suicide deaths, Legler said it clearly has played a role for some, but noted that “no one ends his or her own life for a single reason.”

“So we can be pretty sure that COVID-19 by itself does not cause suicide, though for some it may increase their risk,” she said.

Legler’s predecessor as head of the coalition, John Schuderer, a retired therapist and suicide prevention advocate who lost a son to suicide, said he sees suicide as a public health and societal problem. He wants to see all community agencies focused on offering tools to help people in times of extreme stress.

Schuderer, Legler and other public and mental health professionals, too, want to work on eliminating the stigma attached to seeking help as it is critical to saving lives.

The fight to prevent suicide must be vigilant, but Legler said she is confident Yavapai County leaders are committed to offering resources that will eventually bring the suicide death toll to “ZERO.”

Legler highlighted a message echoed by suicide prevention advocates everywhere.

“HOPE – Hang On, Pain Ends.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041 or email nhutson@prescottaz.com.

Suicide warning signs

Talking about wanting to die, guilt or shame and being a burden to others.

Feeling empty, hopeless, trapped or having no reason to live; extremely sad, anxious, agitated, enraged; suffering unbearable emotional or physical pain.

Changing behavior: Making a plan or researching ways to die; withdrawing from friends, saying goodbyes, giving away personal treasures; taking dangerous risks; displaying extreme mood swings; eating or sleeping more or less; using drugs or alcohol more often

Resources:

Prescott Valley Crisis Stabilization Unit: A 24/7 crisis center for anyone in need of help, counseling, or a community resource or outreach. No appointment required. 928-445-4211.

Crisis Response Network for Northern Arizona: The dispatch of area mobile crisis units on a 24/7 basis. Call 1-877-756-4090. For hearing impaired: 1-800-367-8939.

Crisis Text Line: Text “HELLO” to 741741.

Polara Health: 1-928-445-5211

Arizona Teen Crisis Solutions: 1-623-879-9600.

LGBTQ Youth, TrevorLifeline: 1-866-488-7386 or Text START to 678-678

Southwest Behavioral & Health Services: 1-928-772-1610

Spectrum Health Care: 1-928-634-2236.

The National Suicide Prevention hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)