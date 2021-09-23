OFFERS
Tributes pour in for former Prescott Valley Mayor Harvey Skoog, who died Wednesday

Former Prescott Valley mayor Harvey Skoog, shown in 2014, died Wednesday morning at his home at the age of 81. (Courier file photo)

Former Prescott Valley mayor Harvey Skoog, shown in 2014, died Wednesday morning at his home at the age of 81. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: September 23, 2021 8:14 p.m.

Former Prescott Valley Mayor Harvey Skoog, the kind, beloved and longest-serving mayor in the municipality’s 44-year history, died at home on Wednesday, Sept. 22, town officials confirmed.

Skoog was 81.

Skoog had been in hospice care, but the cause of his death was not immediately available at press time. However, Skoog was known to have had a heart ailment.

“My condolences go out to [Skoog’s wife] Edna and the entire Skoog family in regards to [Wednesday’s] passing of Prescott Valley’s former Mayor, Harvey Skoog,” current Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta stated on Facebook. “Harvey was a friend, mentor and true Prescott Valley icon to myself as well as many others. Without Harvey’s leadership and dedication to Prescott Valley we as a Town may not be where we are at today.

Palguta’s Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon garnered more than 120 comments as of Thursday mid-afternoon.

Longtime local radio personality Sanford Cohen said he and his wife, Terry, first met Skoog at a Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce mixer in August 1985 after having moved from Michigan. Skoog was a proud Minnesotan.

“Terry and I had a chat with a very nice fellow Midwesterner who could not have been more encouraging of our soon-to-be first radio station for Prescott Valley,” Cohen wrote on Facebook. “Back room at the PV Dry Gulch with Harvey Skoog and Edna.”

Cohen added that Skoog was “always a gentleman” who put “the needs of others ahead of his own.”

“It was an honor to preside over his retirement and an even bigger honor to be touched by his presence,” Cohen stated.

photo

Harvey Skoog is sworn in as mayor of Prescott Valley in 2013. (Courier file photo)

Prescott Valley’s Kim Stamper, a longtime advocate of Special Olympics in the Quad Cities, stated on Facebook that she would miss Skoog.

“I so loved my sweet friend,” Stamper added. “Harvey was a standup man and a treasured friend.”

Prescott Valley-based photographer Charles Ables may have said it best about Skoog’s contributions to the community, which stretched back to the mid-1980s.

“You were a wonderful, soft spoken, kind gentleman,” Ables wrote on Facebook. “And yet, what I remember most, is your strength in community, your ability to walk out in the audience before a council meeting; many with differing thoughts and opinions on the agenda and make everyone feel good with dignity and respect.”

Prescott Valley Community Relations Coordinator Heidi Dahms Foster stated in a news release that “few people in Prescott Valley had more of a hand in the community’s direction than Harvey Skoog.

Skoog did not retire from public service until January 2018 after 26 non-consecutive years on the Prescott Valley Town Council.

In 1982, Skoog moved with his family from the Phoenix area to Prescott Valley. Skoog was first appointed to Town Council in April 1984.

But he made his presence felt the most during his two stints as mayor, from March 1993 to January 1998 and from 2004 to 2018. After winning a recall election in 2004, Skoog was re-elected three more times.

Prescott Valley grew significantly under Skoog’s leadership, and the town now has a slightly larger population than Prescott, at around 45,000.

Skoog, a fiscal conservative, was creative and was consistently open to feedback and suggestions from residents.

“He was always there with that famous smile and big hug,” local Realtor Liz Kennedy stated on Facebook “Thoughts, prayers, and blessings to the Skoog family.”

Skoog is survived by Edna, his wife of 61 years, and his nine children, 59 grandchildren and 62 great-grandchildren.

photo

Former mayor Harvey Skoog models an outfit from Dillard’s. (Courier file photo)

SERVICES PLANNED

A viewing has been planned for Skoog from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8187 Highway 69, in Prescott Valley.

After a private family service on Thursday, Sept. 30, town officials invite the public to line Skoog Boulevard at the Prescott Valley Civic Center off of Lakeshore Drive at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 30.

photo

Current Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta, left, with former mayor Harvey Skoog. (Kell Palguata/Courtesy)

A procession will travel around the Civic Center before heading to Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery, 12000 E. Heritage Memorial Lane, in Dewey-Humboldt for a 1 p.m. public graveside service.

A public Celebration of Life Skoog is also scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 1, at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main Street off of Florentine Road.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

Most Read
7 days
30 days

